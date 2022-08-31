US Coast Guard seizes drugs worth $20m from vessel off Oman

A US Coast Guard ship has seized more than three tonnes of drugs worth an estimated $20 million (Dh73m) from a small vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

While patrolling the area on Tuesday, a specialist team on board the USCGC Glen Harris intercepted the boat loaded with 2,980kg of hashish and 320kg of amphetamine tablets.

The haul was discovered during operations in support of the Combined Task Force 150, a multinational coalition.

A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter interdicted a fishing vessel smuggling illegal drugs worth an estimated U.S. street value of $20 million while patrolling the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 30.



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/js61CBF40g pic.twitter.com/N843IRmLA2 — U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) August 31, 2022

Led by the Royal Saudi Navy, CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations in the Gulf of Oman and North Arabian Sea to help prevent the illegal trade of drugs and weapons and ensure the free flow of commerce.

“The results of Glen Harris’s success is a testament to the crew’s professionalism and determination,” said Lt Cmdr Reginald Reynolds, commanding officer of the Glen Harris.

“I’m proud of our team’s commitment to countering illicit activity on the high seas and promoting security and stability across the region.”

In May, during a similar patrol, the US Coast Guard intercepted another fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, seizing $11m (Dh40m) worth of heroin in the process.