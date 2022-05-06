Dust storms forecast in Oman at the weekend

Weather warning comes as Iraq 'suffocates' under blanket of sand and dust

A dust storm in Oman in March. More are forecast for this weekend. Photo: Getty
Taylor Heyman
May 06, 2022

Oman residents have been warned to expect dust storms at the weekend, by the country's General Directorate of Meteorology.

The directorate said south-easterly winds could whip up sand and dust in open areas in some parts of the sultanate, while the Arabian Sea will be choppy.

This weather warning comes as Iraq “suffocates” under repeated dust storms.

The most recent one led more than more than 1,000 people being admitted to hospital — many with breathing problems — and resulted in one person dying.

Sand and dust blanketed roads and forced airports to close.

Iraq is prone to seasonal sandstorms but experts and officials say they are becoming more frequent, exacerbated by record low rainfall, desertification and climate change.

