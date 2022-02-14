Twenty-five people rescued as heavy rain hits Oman

People were trapped in their cars in flooded areas of capital Muscat

The Ghubrah area of Muscat was flooded after heavy rain in Oman's capital in January. Photo: Joseph Bunn
The National
Feb 14, 2022

More than 25 people were rescued from their vehicles during heavy rain in Oman, police and emergency services said on Monday.

The Royal Oman Police helped to carry out rescues in the capital, Muscat.

“Three people, one of them an expatriate, were rescued after they were stranded inside their vehicle amid heavy rains in the southern Ghubrah area [of Muscat]. They are in good health,” police said.

Police, together with the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, rescued two women who were stranded in their vehicle in Al Khuwair area of the capital, and seven other people stranded in a bus on Sultan Qaboos Street.

Residents of the Muttrah area of Muscat had to take refuge on roofs and await rescue after floodwater entered their homes.

The sultanate also witnessed heavy flooding in early January.

