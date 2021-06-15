New UN aid chief rethinks stranded Yemen tanker mission

Martin Griffiths says it is time for new approach to repair oil tanker off rebel-held coast

Martin Griffiths, who is finishing a three-year term as the UN envoy to Yemen, says the 'FSO Safer' tanker issue has been 'an endless round of frustration'.  AP
Martin Griffiths, who is finishing a three-year term as the UN envoy to Yemen, says the 'FSO Safer' tanker issue has been 'an endless round of frustration'.  AP

The UN’s incoming aid chief, Martin Griffiths, on Tuesday said he was considering new ideas for a long-delayed mission to repair an oil tanker stranded off Yemen that could soon spill its load into the Red Sea.

Mr Griffiths, who will soon finish his three-year stint as UN peace envoy to Yemen and replace Mark Lowcock as the body's head of humanitarian affairs, said it was time to break a deadlock with the Houthi rebels who control access to the FSO Safer tanker.

Read More

'Yemen is a tale of missed and then lost opportunities,' outgoing UN envoy Martin Griffiths said in a pessimistic final assessment. EPAOutgoing UN envoy paints bleak picture of Yemen’s peace prospects

Delayed UN mission to Yemen oil tanker hits cash crisis

US and UK consider military-backed clean-up of Yemen tanker

The 45-year-old vessel, which has been stranded eight kilometres south-west of Ras Isa oil terminal since 2015, could rupture at any time.

It could spill 1.1 million barrels of oil and causing a maritime disaster that would be four times worse than the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill near Alaska.

“In my next job, I’m going to have to take a more accountable role on this … we should also look at what are the options facing us, because this is an endless round of frustration,” Mr Griffiths said.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels approved the UN mission in November, but later changed their minds.

The UN wants engineers to inspect the vessel, carry out light repairs and return later for a more comprehensive job.

But the Houthis want all repairs completed in the first visit, Mr Griffiths said.

This month, UN aid officials said the mission was running out of money because the date had been pushed back so many times.

“You'd be stupid if you didn't look over the horizon and say, ‘Is there a better way to do this?’” Mr Griffiths said.

Iranian officials have offered a “replacement tanker” to satisfy Houthi demands for fuel access, Mr Griffiths said.

“Commercial private sector efforts” offered a “different way” to fix the vessel, although he did not provide details as to how this might be done.

Any major oil spill would hurt tourism, fishing and desalination plants across Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti, and impede a shipping lane through which about 10 per cent of global trade travels.

Analysts say the Houthis want the FSO Safer in place to profit from its cargo and future oil sales as well as to raise the risks for any seaborne assault by foreign forces.

Experts are divided on the best way to circumvent Houthi foot-dragging, repair the tanker and avert the looming environmental crisis.

Former UK foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan and Ian Ralby, chief executive of IR Consilium, a maritime security consultancy, have called for a UN-authorised repair mission backed by western military.

But environmentalists say such a move is too risky.

Britain's UN ambassador Barbara Woodward on Tuesday said that the "perilous situation" off Yemen's coast was "no closer to being made safe".

"This issue is in the gift of the Houthis to deliver," Ms Woodward told the UN Security Council.

"We have heard that a worst-case scenario could put 670,000 lives at risk and take decades to clear.

"Rather than hiding behind endless bureaucratic hurdles, the Houthis must engage substantively to avoid a potential disaster."

Updated: June 15, 2021 11:45 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
An aerial image released in June 2021 of the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island shows that work is well under way. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Media Office

First images of Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House under construction released

Heritage
US President Joe Biden arrives for an EU-US summit at the European Union headquarters in Brussels. AFP 

Biden's high-stakes summit with Putin to aim at tackling downward spiral in relations

The Americas
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched

Health
Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, described the UK’s tight restrictions as “frustrating” and said there are ways to open up travel safely. Bloomberg via Getty Images

British Airways chief lashes out at 'crazy failure' to capitalise on success of vaccination drive

Aviation
Men walk near the site of the blast in Beirut's port area. Reuters

Survivors and NGOs call for UN investigation into Beirut port blast

Lebanon
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one