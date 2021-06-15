Outgoing UN envoy paints ‘bleak picture’ of Yemen’s peace prospects

The UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, offered on Tuesday a “bleak picture” of prospects for peace in the country at the end of a three-year stint in a peacemaking role in which little progress was made towards ending the war.

In his final address to the UN Security Council as envoy to Yemen, Mr Giffiths said he had been unable to bridge differences between Yemen’s Saudi Arabia-backed government and the Houthi rebel group, which is aligned with Iran.

Mr Griffiths is set to become the head of UN humanitarian operations in the coming weeks after his latest bout of shuttle diplomacy failed to end a Houthi assault on the gas-rich province of Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen.

“Yemen is a tale of missed and then lost opportunities,” Mr Griffiths said.

“Over the course of the conflict, armed and political actors have multiplied and fragmented. Foreign interference has grown. What was possible in terms of conflict resolution years ago is not possible today. And what is possible today may not be possible in the future.”

Mr Griffiths said his latest talks with Houthi officials in the rebel-held capital Sanaa did not alter their long-standing demand for the lifting of an air and sea blockade before they would agree to ceasefire negotiations.

“Perhaps an international conversation may need to restate the realistic goals for a negotiation process,” the envoy told the 15-nation council.

"I think it is clear that the Houthis do not have the courage to embrace a ceasefire." At #UNSC on #Yemen, UK: condemns civilian targeting encourages women, youth & minority representation in peace process & calls on Houthis to avoid potential disaster with SAFER oil tanker

Diplomats met in New York amid ongoing violence in Yemen, including a Houthi drone attack on a school in south-western Saudi Arabia, and rebel drone and missile strikes that killed at least 10 civilians in Marib on Thursday.

“I strongly condemn these acts, as well as the Houthis' continued crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Yemeni women, as well as religious and ethnic minorities,” said Britain’s UN ambassador Barbara Woodward.

Yemen’s war erupted in late 2014 when the Houthis seized large parts of the country, including Sanaa, claiming to be fighting corruption and foreign interference while imposing Iran-style restrictions on areas under their control.

Griffiths to #UNSC: "Yemen needs, for its survival and the welfare of its citizens, a government that is accountable to its people and united in support of fundamental rights, and an open and prosperous economy. Every day of this war threatens this future more."

Fighting intensified in March 2015 when a Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition launched am air strike campaign to try to restore the ousted government of President Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi, pushing Yemen deeper into its humanitarian crisis.