More than 200 African migrants reported missing off Yemen coastline

A boat carrying more than 200 African migrants capsized off the Yemen coastline of Ras Al Arah, southern Yemen on Thursday, Colonel Farooq Al Kalouli told The National on Monday.

"Fishermen contacted us last Thursday reporting that they found more than five African migrants desperately swimming trying to reach the shore," said the Colonel.

"According to the fishermen who picked up the five survivors, they told them that they were riding a fishing boat led by Yemeni traffickers when it flipped 18 miles from Ras Al Arah coast in the Red Sea, " Col Al Kalouli said.

"Over 180 are still missing and dozens of bodies were seen floating miles from the coast. We expect more corpses to float along the coastline in the coming few hours, " Col Al Kalouli explained.

Furthermore locals told The National that the boat which was carrying the migrants is owned by a Yemeni trafficker who lives in Makha port city in the western Taez province.

"The boat belongs to a prominent trafficker from the Al Kadaha area in Makha. He is still missing along with his son and two others," a resident based in Ras Al Arah area south-western Yemen told The National.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said they have been verifying the incident and would provide updates very soon.

"We are verifying reports that a vessel carrying a large number of migrants from the Horn of Africa has sunk off the coast of Yemen," Avnad Hasan, IOM programme Support Officer told The National.

"Our teams are on the ground and ready to respond to the needs of survivors," he said.

The UNHCR said in a statement sent to The National that they are still verifying the number and the identities of the migrants missing and will join efforts to support any survivors.

"UNHCR is dismayed to learn about yet another boat with mainly Ethiopian nationals on board capsizing off the coast of Yemen. We are currently still verifying the number and identities of those who have perished and we will join efforts to support survivors if needed," the UNHCR said in the statement.

The tragedy comes at a time when hundreds of African migrants from the Horn of Africa arrive in south-western Yemen to make their journey towards the Gulf states seeking a better life and opportunities.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said about 138,000 African migrants made the journey to Yemen in 2019, but just 37,500 arrived in 2020.