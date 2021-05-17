Hotel reservations in Bahrain fall 30% after Saudi Arabia changes travel guidelines

Saudi travellers line up to cross into Bahrain at a border checkpoint on the King Fahd Causeway. AFP

Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban non-vaccinated travellers or those under 18 from going abroad led to the cancellation of more than 30 per cent of hotel room reservations in Bahrain.

The cancellations were made "late, a few hours before" Saudi borders reopened on Monday, Bahraini newspaper Al Ayyam reported.

Abdul Raheem, chief executive of the Golden Tulip Hotel, said hotels had recorded occupancy rates of up to 40 per cent, which was “less than what was expected after the reopening of the King Fahd Causeway” between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Read More Saudis rush to take advantage as travel ban is lifted

Mr Raheem said Bahraini hotels had begun to recover recently after restrictions were eased as Bahrain is an ideal place to enter quarantine for those travelling to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Issa Faqih, chief executive of Al Areen Desert Resort, said Riyadh’s sudden decision to ban non-vaccinated people and not allowing those under 18 to travel caused people who had expected to be able to travel to cancel their reservations.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that all those travelling to the kingdom, both nationals and foreigners, who have had two doses of an approved vaccine would be able to enter with no quarantine from Monday if they met all criteria and followed health guidelines.

The same rule does not apply to those travelling from countries where high-risk variants have been detected.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

