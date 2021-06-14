Dust storm hits Kuwait City - in pictures
Palm trees swayed and vehicles were covered in dust on Sunday
More galleries in The National:
The Jeddah Super Dome hosts its first exhibition - in pictures
Saudi Arabia to build 1.2km bridge to Red Sea island - in pictures
Royal Saudi Naval Forces and US Marines take part in joint exercises - in pictures
Red Sea beaches in Saudi Arabia - in pictures
Saudi Arabia football fans return to bring cheer to stadiums - in pictures
Published: June 14, 2021 05:34 PM