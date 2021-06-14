Dust storm hits Kuwait City - in pictures

Palm trees swayed and vehicles were covered in dust on Sunday

More galleries in The National:

The Jeddah Super Dome hosts its first exhibition - in pictures

Saudi Arabia to build 1.2km bridge to Red Sea island - in pictures

Royal Saudi Naval Forces and US Marines take part in joint exercises - in pictures

Red Sea beaches in Saudi Arabia - in pictures

Saudi Arabia football fans return to bring cheer to stadiums - in pictures

Published: June 14, 2021 05:34 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Stickers to promote social distancing are seen on seats in a bus shelter in Karama, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

UAE records lowest number of Covid-19 cases in two weeks

Health
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFP

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
Minister of Climate Change and Environment Abdullah Al Nuaimi hopes to encourage consumers to buy more locally grown produce. WAM

UAE to ban low-quality food imports under tough new safety standards

UAE Government