Saudi Arabia announces National Institute of Health

A new national institute of health has been announced by authorities in Saudi Arabia to facilitate medical research and clinical trials.

The body will be known as the Saudi National Institute of Health.

"The institute will oversee and support all translational research and clinical trials," said Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health Fahad Aljalajel.

"It will gain added value from research by transforming the results into health and economic benefits to raise the quality of life."

He added that the institute will aid in the prevention of health emergencies, one of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Programme.

"This will be achieved through research, development, and innovation to improve health policies and strategies," he said.

The SNIH will play a role in raising the national income by developing locally manufactured products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, added the minister.

“The cabinet’s decision to establish the SINH has been made to support health sector researchers and creative competencies in translational research and clinical trials to improve the health sector in Saudi Arabia,” said Mr Aljalajel.

The institute will also be tasked with aiding pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to create and develop new products.

It is also expected to help reduce overall healthcare costs, by attracting global investment and raising research funding.