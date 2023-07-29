‘Riyadh is ready’: Glimpse at Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 proposals

Saudi Arabia has outlined more about its vision for the proposed Riyadh Expo 2030 site.

In a video posted to its social media account during the week titled “Riyadh is ready”, the country gave a glimpse at what people can expect if it wins the bid to host World Expo 2030.

The clip stated it would be the “most connected Expo ever” with visitors travelling to the site from the new King Salman airport within five minutes by train and also from Riyadh on the metro. It also showed its partner airline, Riyadh Air, flying over a transforming city.

The airport is being developed, while Riyadh Air is set to start operations by 2025.

Saudi Arabia presented its official bid to host the Expo during an event in Paris in June.

“The Riyadh Expo 2030 design is inspired by the kingdom’s ambition to bring the world’s nations, big or small, together with equal visibility and accessibility, and share its own journey of transformation,” the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said.

Authorities said it will take just five minutes to reach the site from the airport. Photo: Riyadh Expo 2030 / Twitter

The proposed site will cover about seven square kilometres and feature a “loop of the world” avenue connecting more than 200 pavilions.

The theme is: The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow. Issues of climate and sustainability are expected to feature prominently.

The host of Expo 2030 will be decided in November with Busan, South Korea; Rome in Italy and Odesa in Ukraine also vying to win.

The UAE hosted the event in 2021. Expo 2020 Dubai opened in October that year having been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It attracted more than 24 million visits during its six-month run.