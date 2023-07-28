Fire at Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait put out

Firefighters put out a blaze that broke out at the Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery south of Kuwait city on Friday, the country's national energy company said.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said the fire broke out on one of the lines at the refinery but efforts to put it out were under way and it was "limited".

Mina Al Ahmadi, 40km south of the capital Kuwait City, is the state's biggest refinery, with capacity to process 466,000 barrels of oil per day.

KNPC modernised the plant to manufacture products with low sulphur content. The complex has four gas trains, which draw fuel for processing from fields owned by the Kuwait Oil Company.

In January last year, two people were killed and 10 injured after a fire broke out during maintenance on a gas liquefaction plant at the refinery.

In October 2021, another fire broke out at the refinery leading to several injuries before it was brought under control.

