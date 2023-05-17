Oman Air flight grounded after aircraft damaged at Iran's Shiraz airport

Oman Air said its flight WY2436 from Iran's Shiraz to Muscat was grounded on Monday after the aircraft was damaged by debris on the airport's runway.

The national airline of the sultanate said on Tuesday night that an engineering team was working to safely bring the aircraft back to Muscat from Shiraz International Airport.

“Due to paramount safety considerations, it is presently kept grounded and as a consequence flight WY2435 returning to Muscat has been delayed,” it added.

Another aircraft was sent to return the passengers to their destination in Muscat, it said.