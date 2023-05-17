Oman Air flight grounded after aircraft damaged at Iran's Shiraz airport

Debris on runway blamed as second plane dispatched to bring passengers to Muscat

SALALAH. 17th July 2009. Luggage is unloaded from the hold of an Oman Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft at Salalah airport, Oman. Stephen Lock / The National . FOR BUSINESS. *** Local Caption *** SL-airport-035.jpg
Amr Mostafa author image
Amr Mostafa
May 17, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Oman Air said its flight WY2436 from Iran's Shiraz to Muscat was grounded on Monday after the aircraft was damaged by debris on the airport's runway.

READ MORE
Oman Air celebrates country's first female captain

The national airline of the sultanate said on Tuesday night that an engineering team was working to safely bring the aircraft back to Muscat from Shiraz International Airport.

“Due to paramount safety considerations, it is presently kept grounded and as a consequence flight WY2435 returning to Muscat has been delayed,” it added.

Another aircraft was sent to return the passengers to their destination in Muscat, it said.

Updated: May 17, 2023, 4:17 AM
editor's picks
More from the national