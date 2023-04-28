Vessel comes under attack off Yemen, UK maritime agency reports

The UK received reports on Friday of a vessel coming under attack south of Yemen's coastal town of Nishtun.

Shots were fired at the vessel, the Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a statement.

Three boats, each with three or four people aboard, were also seen.

There was no additional information immediately available.

UKMTO WARNING 001/APR/23



ATTACK



UKMTO have received a report of a vessel under attack in position 1531.838N 05213.688 (18NM south of Nishtun, Yemen). Shots fired at vessel, 3 boats with 3-4 POB on each.https://t.co/a6eYax4Zi0#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/PvKXSCPRTb — United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) April 28, 2023

The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade and has seen attacks attributed to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as its civil war rages. Somali pirate attacks that once plagued the region have mostly stopped in recent years.

Nishtun is held by forces allied to Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

However, attacks have happened there before.

In December 2020, a mysterious attack targeted a cargo ship off Nishtun.

In Yemen's war, bomb-carrying drone boats, as well as sea mines, have been used.

The attack comes after Iran separately seized an oil tanker Thursday carrying crude for Chevron on its way to Houston.