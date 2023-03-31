Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia expands services for millions of Umrah pilgrims

Authorities and charities in Saudi Arabia have announced various programmes and measures, to cater for Umrah pilgrims arriving during the month of Ramadan.

Officials and volunteers will be in place to help guide millions of pilgrims throughout the holy month.

The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs launched a new initiative on Thursday, called 'Ask Me', to guide visitors and inform them about the zones designated for worship.

The Ramadan programme at the Grand Mosque library has been launched as well.

It will include scientific and cultural meetings and seminars.

An iftar-distributing charity, 'Joy of Youth', also launched its activities for this year's Ramadan.

Young Saudi men and women have been distributing iftar meals to pilgrims at King Abdulaziz International Airport and train stations, for those travelling to Makkah or Madinah from Jeddah.

This week, the Grand Mosque in Makkah launched a new welcome scheme run by its media affairs and women’s exhibitions agency, for Umrah pilgrims arriving from abroad. Pilgrims will be greeted by officials at the Haramain train station and airport in Jeddah.

“The pilgrims are being welcomed at the designated train station, and gifts are presented to help them perform their rituals with ease,” said Nada Al Malki, part of the welcome initiative.

Millions of iftar meals are being distributed to pilgrims during Ramadan.

Hadiyah, the charitable association in Makkah, aims to distribute 1.2 million meals this year, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The meals will consist of iftar and suhoor boxes.

Hadiyah said it would have 750 volunteers to help serve pilgrims throughout the holy month.

The Women’s Affairs Agency in the Watering Department of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque will distribute two million units of Zamzam water to female visitors in Ramadan.

More than 1,000 female employees of the agency and operating companies at the Prophet's Mosque will assist, with 22 volunteer teams with about 3,000 volunteers serving the female visitors to the mosque.

Umrah guidelines during Ramadan

Meanwhile, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques has started receiving requests for Itikaf, an Islamic practice consisting of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days.

The permit is valid for only the last 10 days of Ramadan — beginning on the night of the 21st and ending on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Itikaf can take place in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

Those wishing to register for Itikaf at the Grand Mosque, can do so through the Nusuk application.

The ritual was reintroduced atthe Grand Mosque last year, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities have prepared the Grand Mosques to receive about 2,500 worshippers for Itikaf, and registration will close when the limit is reached, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Five hundred lockers with digital locks have been provided to store the personal belongings of pilgrims during their period of Itikaf.

Last week, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that pilgrims would not be allowed to repeat Umrah during Ramadan.

This move is to give opportunity for other pilgrims to perform Umrah during the holy month with ease and comfort.

The ministry stressed the need for pilgrims to obtain a permit through the Nusuk app to perform the pilgrimage.