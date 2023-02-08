Qatar Airways flight plunges 1,000 feet on trip from Doha to Copenhagen

Qatar Airways said it was carrying out an investigation following reports of a pilot losing control and causing a plane to plummet 1,000 feet (304 metres) on a recent flight from Doha to Copenhagen.

The Aviation Herald, a website that reports accidents and incidents in commercial aviation, said how a Boeing 787-8 lost 1,000 feet moments after taking off from Doha on its way to Copenhagen last month.

The plane continued to fall for 24 seconds before climbing again when it was 850 feet above the ground.

The aviation industry website reported the rapid fall was down to the first officer, who was flying the plane manually, losing “situational awareness”.

“Qatar Airways is aware of an event relating to flight QR161 operating from Doha to Copenhagen on January 10, 2023,” said a company representative.

“It was immediately reported to authorities and an internal investigation is being carried out.

“The airline follows the most stringent standards of safety, training and reporting and is working to address any findings in line with industry norms.”

