World’s best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways wins ahead of Singapore Airlines and Emirates

After a busy summer of travellers returning to flying following the pandemic, the 2022 Skytrax awards are celebrating the world’s best airlines.

Voting for the ceremony, which is led by the international air transport rating organisation, ran from September last year until August. The event is widely considered the Oscars equivalent of the airline industry, with passengers around the world completing satisfaction surveys to determine the winners.

Emirates was recognised in the top 10 best airlines in the world, but it was Qatar Airways that took first place.

Emirates is the third best airline in the world according to customers. Photo: Emirates

The Gulf airline retained its title as Airline of the Year after pushing Singapore Airlines from the top spot last year.

Emirates placed third out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, ranked 12th after climbing nine place to make it into the best 20 airlines in the world.

The world’s top 10 airlines in 2022 by Skytrax

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

5. Qantas Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turkish Airlines

8. Air France

9. Korean Air

10. Swiss International Air Lines

11. British Airways

12. Etihad Airways

13. China Southern

14. Hainan Airlines

15. Lufthansa

16. Cathay Pacific

17. KLM

18. EVA Air

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Vistara

Emirates celebrated being named the World’s Best Economy Class Airline and also won awards for its economy meals and in-flight entertainment system — an accolade it has picked up 17 times.

Meanwhile, Etihad has the best airline staff in the Middle East.

Etihad has the best cabin crew in the Middle East according to the SkyTrax World Airline Awards. Photo: Victor Besa / The National

“As air travel comes soaring back this year, Etihad’s award-winning service aligned with a deep-seated commitment to sustainability, is proving to be a popular combination with guests,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, group chief operating officer at Etihad Aviation Group.

It’s the seventh time that Qatar has topped the rankings of the world’s best airlines.

“To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees” said Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways Group.

World's Best Economy Class? ✅

World's Best Economy Class Catering? ✅✅

World's Best Inflight Entertainment for 17 years running? ✅✅✅



We won big at this year's Skytrax World Airline Awards! https://t.co/DyGfsO4bDD pic.twitter.com/OY0E9qqNC9 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 23, 2022

Singapore Airlines led the way globally for cabin staff. The airline was also named The World Best First Class Airline.

Qatar took the top honours in business class and Virgin Atlantic topped the rankings for premium economy class.

Two UAE airlines also ranked in the top 20 best low-cost airlines in the world according to Skytrax.

Air Arabia is the 15th best budget airline with flydubai in 16th position. AirAsia stayed on top of the global category while Saudi Arabia's Flynas led the way for budget airlines in the Middle East.

AirArabia ranks 15th in the best low-cost airlines in the world ranking. Photo: AirArabia

Bahrain’s Gulf Air is the most improved airline, moving from 44th position last year to 22nd.

Meanwhile, travellers looking for the cleanest cabins will want to fly with ANA All Nippon Airways who ranked first in the category, followed by Singapore and Japan Airlines.