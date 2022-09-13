Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's one millionth passenger wins free flights for a year

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has celebrated flying its millionth passenger by giving the lucky traveller unlimited air tickets for a year.

The low-cost airline surprised the winner as she was checking in for a flight to Tbilisi, Georgia, at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Tuesday.

Having recently celebrated its second year of operations, the airline has now flown one million passengers on more than 8,000 flights from the UAE capital.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's one millionth passenger won unlimited free flights for a year. Photo: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Flying to 25 destinations such as Egypt, India, Pakistan, Oman and Georgia, there are plenty of destinations that the airline’s lucky passenger can visit.

“Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has performed exceptionally well in a short span of time, highlighting the growing demand for low-cost travel,” said Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive at Abu Dhabi Airports, where the airline operates.

Having launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has found success as one of the UAE's leading low-cost airlines.

“We are proud to be celebrating this milestone just two years after launching the airline, during the midst of global pandemic, which reflects our confidence in the fundamentals of the aviation sector and our commitment to support Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism growth by providing residents and tourists with a cost-effective travel option backed by world-class service standards,” said Adel Ali, group chief executive at Air Arabia.

New flights to Lebanon from the UAE

From October, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will run three weekly flights to Beirut from the UAE capital. Photo: Leisa Tyler / LightRocket

Earlier this week, the budget airline announced its 25th destination with the launch of flights between Abu Dhabi and Beirut.

The new direct flights to Lebanon will fly to Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport three times per week, starting on October 30.

Flights are scheduled on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays departing Abu Dhabi at 9am and landing in the Lebanese capital just before mid-day.

Since the start of operations, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s fleet has grown from two Airbus A320 aircrafts to eight. Additional aircrafts are expected to join before the end of the year.