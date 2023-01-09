Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan army chief in AlUla

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met Gen Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, in the kingdom's heritage capital, AlUla.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported that the two countries reviewed bilateral relations and discussed opportunities for development, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Monday's reception was attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence and Dr Musaed bin Mohammed, Minister of State and national security adviser.

On the Pakistani side, officials included the Director of the Office of the Commander of the Pakistani Army Maj Gen Muhammad Irfan and Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Amir Kahraman.

Prince Khalid met Gen Munir in Riyadh on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance defence and military co-operation.

“Pleased to meet H.E. General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasised the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defence relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our co-operation,” Prince Khalid tweeted.

Gen Munir took charge as Pakistan's army chief in November.

One of Saudi Arabia's most famous heritage sites, AlUla is ancient Arabic oasis city located in Madinah province that features prominently in the history of Islam. Its scenic environs have been used in recent years as a diplomatic meeting point, hosting a Gulf Co-operation Council summit in 2021.

Known as an important stopping point on the historic incense trade route which linked India and the Gulf to the Levant and Europe, AlUla is also home to Hegra, the kingdom's first Unesco heritage site, which was built more than 2,000 years ago by the Nabataeans.