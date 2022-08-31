Saudi Arabia opens investigation into video of women being assaulted in orphanage

A video of women being attacked by men in Saudi Arabia, including several dressed in police uniform, went across social media on Wednesday.

The incident was said to have taken place inside a girls' orphanage in the Khamis Mushait governorate in the kingdom's Asir region.

Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, governor of Asir, set up a committee to investigate the incident and refer the case to the relevant authority, the Saudi Press agency reported.

The footage appears to show a number of masked people and security men entering the orphanage.

The hashtag "Khamis Mushait orphans" went viral on Twitter within hours, quickly becoming the most popular tag in Saudi Arabia.