Saudi Arabia opens registration for Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah re-opened applications for Umrah visas on Thursday, as the country marked the end of Hajj 2022.

The ministry announced that Umrah for foreign pilgrims will begin on July 30.

“We are receiving visa requests to perform Umrah, bearing in mind that issuing permits to perform Umrah from inside and outside the kingdom, starts on first [day] of Muharram,” the ministry said.

Read more More than 800 pilgrims return to Dubai after Hajj

International pilgrims can start applying for permits to perform Umrah and to visit the Prophet’s Mosque starting from Thursday, July 14.

Pilgrims can visit the ministry's official website for more information and details.

Domestic pilgrims can apply for permits through the Eatmarna application.

Foreign companies that aim to provide services for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque must register online to be approved by the ministry.

Companies must submit documents and data related to commercial registration, membership of the International Air Transport Association, and other data required by the ministry.

Services can only be provided once authorisation is received through the portal of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and companies must adhere to the rules and regulations described in the portal.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is working in co-ordination with health authorities to ensure pilgrims' safety and to ensure pilgrims adhere to preventive health measures to protect them against the coronavirus.

Last month, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that only Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah between June 24 and July 19.

This year, Saudi Arabia allowed one million pilgrims to perform Hajj as it opened its borders to foreign pilgrims, two years after the outbreak of the pandemic.