Kuwait gives week-long Eid holiday for government employees

Kuwait said on Friday that the Eid Al Fitr holidays will last a week for government sector employees.

Eid Al Fitr, the festival of ending fasting, which marks the end of Ramadan, is a little over two weeks away.

“The Civil Service Commission announced that Eid Al Fitr holiday will be on Sunday (May 1) and ending on Thursday (May 5). All government and state authorities would resume work on Sunday (May 8),” Kuwait's national news agency, Kuna, reported.

Eid Al-Fitr holiday between May 1 and 5 - CSC https://t.co/rkBaewQGqi#KUNA #KUWAIT — Kuwait News Agency - English Feed (@kuna_en) April 14, 2022

Eid holiday dates for Kuwait's private sector have not yet been announced.

Ramadan typically lasts between 29 or 30 days, depending on when the new crescent moon is sighted, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic — or Hijri — calendar. It is believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset during the month.

As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is also a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.