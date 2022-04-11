UN Special Envoy to Yemen makes first trip to Sanaa since September appointment

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg visited Sanaa on Monday for the first time since he took over the post seven months ago.

Mr Grundberg is scheduled to meet Houthi leaders after a truce that took effect on April 2, the first day of Ramadan.

The truce has largely held despite reports of violations from the warring sides.

UN Special Envoy for #Yemen Hans Grundberg arrived today in Sana'a. He is looking forward to engaging with Ansar Allah leadership on implementing and strengthening the truce and discussing the way forward. pic.twitter.com/bFObZ1f82R — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) April 11, 2022

Although Mr Grundberg has been in the position for under a year, major positive steps have been taken on issues including the stricken tanker FSO Safer, the fuel crisis and peace efforts.

The Houthi rebel group has refused to meet Mr Grundberg on his visit, but he did have talks with chief Houthi negotiator Mohammad Abdulsalam Al Houthi in Muscat on Sunday to discuss the truce.

Fuel ships have already begun entering the port of rebel-held Hodeidah while the long awaited reopening of Sanaa airport remains highly anticipated.

This is a developing story …