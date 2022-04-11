UN Special Envoy to Yemen makes first trip to Sanaa since September appointment

Visit comes as a truce after seven years of fighting is largely holding

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg after his arrival in Sanaa. AFP
Nada AlTaher
Apr 11, 2022

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg visited Sanaa on Monday for the first time since he took over the post seven months ago.

Mr Grundberg is scheduled to meet Houthi leaders after a truce that took effect on April 2, the first day of Ramadan.

The truce has largely held despite reports of violations from the warring sides.

Although Mr Grundberg has been in the position for under a year, major positive steps have been taken on issues including the stricken tanker FSO Safer, the fuel crisis and peace efforts.

The Houthi rebel group has refused to meet Mr Grundberg on his visit, but he did have talks with chief Houthi negotiator Mohammad Abdulsalam Al Houthi in Muscat on Sunday to discuss the truce.

Fuel ships have already begun entering the port of rebel-held Hodeidah while the long awaited reopening of Sanaa airport remains highly anticipated.

This is a developing story …

Updated: April 11, 2022, 1:35 PM
GulfYemenSanaaUN
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Bahrain fires Ramadan cannon in public for first time in two yearsStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article UN Special Envoy to Yemen makes first trip to Sanaa since September appointment
An image that illustrates this article GCC job creation surges 7.7% in first quarter of 2022Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai airport was world's busiest international hub in 2021