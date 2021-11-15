Visitors flock to Riyadh Safari - in pictures

All photos: Reuters

Spectators watch as dancers perform at the Riyadh Safari area as part of the activities of the Riyadh Season, in Saudi Arabia.

A man plays with a mangabey monkey at the safari.

A man lifts his child for a closer look at palm cockatoos.

Visitors drive out into the desert and admire the animals from the inside their vehicle.

A mangabey monkey clings to a young girl at Riyadh Safari.

Dancers in costume receive guests at Riyadh Safari.

An elephant is fed during a trip to the Riyadh Safari.