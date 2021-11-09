Action from the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge - in pictures

The high-octane event attracts major names in international motorsport

Nov 9, 2021

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is one of the world’s most prestigious international cross-country rallies. Below, Argentina’s Lucio Alvarez and Spaniard Armand Monleon churn up the sand in a Toyota Hilux.

Wam

Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah and Andorra-based co-driver Mathieu Baumel were also in a Toyota Hilux

WAM

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Matthias Walkner, of Austria

WAM

Australian Daniel Sanders of GASGAS Factory Racing

WAM

Jakub Przygonski of Poland and German co-driver Timo Gottschalk

WAM

