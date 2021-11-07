Desert link road from Iraq to Saudi Arabia progresses - in pictures

All photos: AFP

Workers pave a road in Najaf as part of a project to link the central Iraqi province to Saudi Arabia.

The project was launched in December last year and will link Najaf with the Makkah region in western Saudi Arabia.

The road is expected to stretch for 239 kilometres and will include border crossing and places for trade.

Workers pave part of the new road that will run from central Iraq to Saudi Arabia.

Najaf Governor Luay Al Yassiri said last year that the project would "spur investment in various sectors in the areas through which the road will pass".