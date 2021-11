All photos: SPA

Qariat Zaman is a village in Riyadh that combines the beauty of traditions and heritage with the modern lifestyle of Saudi Arabia.

It is one of the 14 zones included in this year's Riyadh Season.

The village is located in Ghirnatah, Riyadh.

The season will be open until January 2, 2022.

The season's activities introduce visitors to the way of life of the past.

Performances are held to entertain visitors.