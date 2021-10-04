Two children killed in Houthi missile strikes in Yemen

Two children and a woman died while 30 people were wounded in Houthi missile attacks in Marib city in northern Yemen.

Two missiles launched by the Iran-backed rebels hit a residential area, military sources told AFP, adding that six women and five children were among the wounded. The tolls were confirmed by medical sources.

"Three Houthi missiles hit the over-populated neighborhood. Two houses were destroyed and six others were partially damaged," a resident who asked to remain anonymous told The National.

"The explosions resulting from the missile strikes were tremendous, which spread fear among the children and women.”

The attack on Sunday evening comes as the Iran-backed militia continue a large-scale offensive in the southern territory in Marib, the last stronghold of Yemen's internationally recognised government in the north, near the country's biggest oil fields.

In September, the rebels intensified fighting in the southern part of the oil-rich province and took control of the Harib district, 95 kilometres south of Marib city.

After seizing Harib, the rebels sent more fighters and began a new offensive to attempt to reach the oil fields of Safer through the main road that stretches from Harib across the district of Al Jubah from the south.

The Houthi escalation in southern Marib has worsened the humanitarian situation in the southern districts, mainly in Harib and Al Jubah, where clashes have forced thousands to flee camps for displaced people for the second time to search for safer spots.

Quote The rebels neither allowed them to flee nor allowed humanitarian organisations to provide them with life-saving aid Dr Khaled Musaed, IDPs Executive Unit deputy director

Dr Khaled Musaed, deputy director of the Internally Displaced People's executive unit in Marib, told The National that the conflict forced 1,546 families to flee their former camps in districts of Harib and Al Jubah.

"Meanwhile 5,143 families are still under the Houthi siege in the district of Al Abdiya in southern Marib," he said.

The rebels would not allow displaced people to flee, neither did they permit humanitarian organisations to provide them with relief aid, said Dr Musaed.

"We call upon all the international and local humanitarian organisations working in Yemen to urgently respond to the needs of the new IDPs in southern Marib," he said. "They need an urgent action to help them. They need shelter, food and water and essential healthcare as soon as possible."

Houthi rebels have been pushing towards Marib since February despite heavy losses around the oil-rich city. Air strikes by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition have caused high casualties in their ranks.

Marib is one of the most important areas for the Houthis because of its significance as the government’s last northern Yemeni stronghold. Located near large reserves of oil and gas reserves, the city is connected to a road network linking several governorates.

Control of the city would give significant influence to the Houthis in any forthcoming peace negotiations.