Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives in Bahrain on landmark visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began a landmark visit to Bahrain Thursday, a year after the US-brokered normalisation of ties.

The Israeli top diplomat will open the Israeli embassy in the Gulf country as part of the first bilateral ministerial visit to Bahrain.

Shortly after Mr Lapid touched down at Manama airport, Bahrain carrier Gulf Air launched its first direct flight between Manama and Tel Aviv.

Five initial accords will be signed, including cooperation agreements between hospitals and water and power companies, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

"The main areas in which Bahrain is looking for cooperation have to do with the economy and technology, and a few of the MOUs that will be signed (on Thursday) will be about that," the ministry spokesperson said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday began a visit to Bahrain, a year after the US-brokered normalisation of ties between the two countries. All photos: Twitter

Twelve memorandums of understanding have been signed so far between the two countries, among them deals relating to transportation, agriculture, communication and finance.

"We see Bahrain as an important partner, on the bilateral level but also as a bridge to cooperate with other countries in the region," the spokesperson said.

The UAE, Morocco and Sudan also established ties last year under agreements known as the Abraham Accords.