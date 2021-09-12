King Salman appoints two new ministers in series of royal orders

New deputy sports minister also confirmed

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaks as he approves 2018 budget during a cabinet meeting, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Saudi Press Agency

Sep 12, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a series of royal orders on Sunday evening regarding government posts.

King Salman appointed Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim bin Hamad Al Faisal as the new Head of Special Affairs of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the rank of minister. This followed an earlier announcement that Nasser bin Abdulrazzaq bin Yousef Al Nafisi had relinquished the role.

A further royal order appointed Majed bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mazyad as Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, also at the rank of minister.

Saudi Arabia's NCA works with the public and private sectors in the kingdom to improve cybersecurity and critical infrastructure.

Badr bin Abdulrahman bin Sulaiman Al Qadi was made deputy sports minister in the same set of royal orders, which were reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

There is also an expanding sports scene in the kingdom. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia opened ownership of its sports clubs, academies and centres for the first time to foreign investors, through a ministry of sport initiative called ‘Nafes’, an online licensing platform for sporting entities.

Saudi Arabia will host its first Formula One race on December 5, a week before the season closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Updated: September 12th 2021, 8:19 PM
FIXTURES

All times UAE (+4 GMT)

Saturday
Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)
Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm)

Sunday
Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)
Genoa v Crotone (5pm)
Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)
Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm)

Monday
AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om)

Playing September 30

Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)
Udinese v Spezia (8pm)
Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

THE SPECS

Engine: 3.6-litre V6

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 285bhp

Torque: 353Nm

Price: TBA

On sale: Q2, 2020

