King Salman appoints two new ministers in series of royal orders

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a series of royal orders on Sunday evening regarding government posts.

King Salman appointed Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim bin Hamad Al Faisal as the new Head of Special Affairs of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the rank of minister. This followed an earlier announcement that Nasser bin Abdulrazzaq bin Yousef Al Nafisi had relinquished the role.

A further royal order appointed Majed bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mazyad as Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, also at the rank of minister.

Saudi Arabia's NCA works with the public and private sectors in the kingdom to improve cybersecurity and critical infrastructure.

Badr bin Abdulrahman bin Sulaiman Al Qadi was made deputy sports minister in the same set of royal orders, which were reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

There is also an expanding sports scene in the kingdom. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia opened ownership of its sports clubs, academies and centres for the first time to foreign investors, through a ministry of sport initiative called ‘Nafes’, an online licensing platform for sporting entities.

Saudi Arabia will host its first Formula One race on December 5, a week before the season closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 285bhp Torque: 353Nm Price: TBA On sale: Q2, 2020