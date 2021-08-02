Small earthquake hits Kuwait

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred about 65 kilometres south-west of Kuwait City on Monday, according to the Kuwait National Seismic Network.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10km, produced “weak” tremors at around 11.30am local time, earthquake tracker Volcano Discovery reported.

Kuwaiti citizens reacted to the event on social media, with one oil worker saying it was “surreal” to feel tremors while working on an oil rig in the area.

Earthquakes in Kuwait are rare, and while the country occasionally feels tremors, this is normally due to seismic activity in neighbouring Iran, which is more prone to violent earthquakes.