Hajj pilgrims arrive in Makkah amid strict protocols

Hajj pilgrims began arriving at the four designated gathering points in Makkah from Saturday morning, with two-thirds of the 60,000 people allowed to participate this year expected to reach the holy city by the end of the day.

Arrivals at Al Zaydi, Al Nouaria, Al Shrayh and Al Hada have been divided into three categories, under strict protocols implemented by the authorities to minimise the risk of Covid-19-infections.

The first category is pilgrims arriving by special Hajj buses from the airport and designated collection points in the cities of Jeddah and Taif. On arrival in Makkah, Hajj permits were checked while pilgrims remained on buses. They were then allowed to continue to the Holy Mosque.

Pilgrims arriving by other buses not authorised to travel to the holy sites were transferred to special Hajj buses after having their permits checked.

Pilgrims arriving in their own vehicles were also transferred to buses, after permits were checked.

Only 20 pilgrims are allowed on each bus and doors are sealed with a sticker that is only removed upon arrival at the Holy Mosque.

Once at the Holy Mosque, pilgrims begin their Hajj by performing the Tawaf Al Qudum – circumambulating the Kaaba seven times in a counterclockwise direction to express the devotion of Muslims praying to one God.

They must then perform Sa'ey, whereby Muslims re-enact the journey of Hagar, the Prophet Ibrahim's wife, as she travelled between two small hills in Makkah, Al Safa and Al Marwa, in search of water for her son Ismail. Muslims pace between the two points, which are part of the mosque complex, seven times.

The pilgrims then depart for Mina, where they will stay until Monday morning, when they then head to Arafat mountain.

Shehaz Safialdreen, an Indian living in Dammam, is performing his first Hajj two years after arriving in Saudi Arabia to work.

Among the earliest to arrive in Makkah on Saturday was Shehaz Safialdreen, 35, an Indian working in the eastern city of Dammam. He said he never expected to be able to perform Hajj so soon after only arriving in the kingdom two years ago.

"I feel this is a gift from Allah. I'm so happy," he told The National with tears in his eyes.

Because of the pandemic, participation in the Hajj this year was restricted to 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents between the ages of 18 and 65. Only people who are free of chronic illnesses and are either fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or were infected and are fully recovered, were allowed to apply for permits.

Like Mr Safialdreen, Madawi Abdullah, 60, from Riyadh, was also making her first Hajj. "When I first knew I got accepted, I did sujood and cried," she said, referring to the act of bowing in the direction of Makkah.

She said she would be praying for the health and success of her children and grandchildren.

Ibrahim Ali, a Somali, said he had travelled to Makkah with Hajj groups from his country during 12 years of working at Somalia's consulate in Jeddah, but was never able to perform the pilgrimage himself.

"I had many memories of Hajj but never as a Hajji. Now finally I am a Hajji, and I'm so excited, and I feel blessed," he said.

Ibrahim Ali from Somalia is performing Hajj for the first time, although he has assisted pilgrims from his country for 12 years while working at the Somali consulate in Jeddah.

Match statistics Dubai Sports City Eagles 8 Dubai Exiles 85 Eagles

Try: Bailey

Pen: Carey Exiles

Tries: Botes 3, Sackmann 2, Fourie 2, Penalty, Walsh, Gairn, Crossley, Stubbs

Cons: Gerber 7

Pens: Gerber 3 Man of the match: Tomas Sackmann (Exiles)

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

How it works Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com

Abu Dhabi race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | ​​​​​​​Dh80,000 | 1,400m

6pm: Liwa Oasis (PA) Group 2 |​​​​​​​ Dh300,000 | 1,400m

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 (PA) Group 3 | Dh300,000 | 2,200m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap | Dh70,000 | 1,600m

7.30pm: Maiden (TB) |​​​​​​​ Dh80,000 | 2,200m

