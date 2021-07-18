Hajj 2021 latest: Live updates as pilgrims arrive in Makkah

Ministry of Hajj officials sanitise the pathways at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in preparation for pilgrims to arrive. (SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)

Follow here for live updates or visit our dedicated Hajj 2021 page

Hajj pilgrims began arriving at the four designated gathering points in Makkah from Saturday morning, with two-thirds of the 60,000 people allowed to participate this year expected to reach the holy city by the end of the day.

Arrivals have been divided into three categories, under strict protocols implemented by the authorities to minimise the risk of Covid-19-infections.

Once pilgrims have been checked by authorities, they are allowed to continue to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. At the Kaaba, the sacred cube-shaped structure at the centre of the Grand Mosque, pilgrims perform the tawaf while practising social distancing, circling the Kaaba anticlockwise seven times.

Later on Sunday, pilgrims will move to the Safa and Marwah hills nearby, which they travel between seven times, before heading to Mina the following day.

Here is a video guide to all you need to know about this year's Hajj.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

