Donald Trump says Jay Clayton will lead AI 'super intelligence' task force

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had chosen Jay Clayton, currently Director of National Intelligence, to head up his newly established “Super Intelligence Force” to guide AI policy in the US.

Mr Trump first floated the idea of a new AI chief and steering committee back in September, amid continuing debate over safety and oversight.

Mr Clayton was sworn in as the ninth director of national intelligence in August, following the departure of Tulsi Gabbard.

In his current role, he is responsible for overseeing and directing the implementation of the National Intelligence Programme and integrates intelligence activities across the intelligence community, according to his biography on the Office of the Director of National Intelligence website.

Mr Clayton previously served as chairman of the Security Exchange Commission, from 2017 to 2020.

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with co-ordinating the effort of the federal government to ensure that America continues to lead the world in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social.

Speculation over who would lead the task force has swirled for weeks as the topic of AI has consumed increasing amounts of the White House’s time amid an unprecedented investment boom for the technology.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on October 4, 2026. Show caption: US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Socia…

The Trump White House views AI as crucial to ensuring US economic dominance in the decades ahead, and it sought to portray its development as a two-horse race between Washington and China.

Yet as investment in AI and AI-related infrastructure continues to expand, the sector has come under intense scrutiny.

Powerful AI models have gone rogue and compromised some websites and digital assets around the world. There is also growing concern about the potential for AI to significantly disrupt the labour market, along with worries about the environmental impact of data centre construction.

Polls have shown increased reticence about AI overall, even though various tools continue to be used by consumers around the world.

Mr Trump, however, has described fears over AI as “a hoax” and insisted that the industry could “self police”.