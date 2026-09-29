Trump, Jensen Huang and Elon Musk try to calm voter fears about AI

President Donald Trump surrounded himself with some of the most influential and wealthy AI executives at the White House on Tuesday amid mounting fears about the technology.

Due to concerns about AI’s potential impact on the labour market, the environmental impacts of data centres and multiple AI-induced cybersecurity incidents, US voters have grown increasingly uneasy with unregulated AI.

Yet for several weeks now, Mr Trump has dismissed those fears as “a hoax.” On Tuesday, while unveiling a new AI-driven government website, he again dismissed calls for more regulations related to AI development.

Several hours after introducing the new site, Mr Trump hosted a lunch with dozens of technology and AI executives.

Mr Trump later told reporters that he is ⁠thinking about creating a 10-person committee to oversee the AI ​sector. He said the tech executives signed an agreement ⁠that is "morally binding," without providing details.

He also signed an executive order in line with his recent theme of insisting that AI should be rebranded to “super intelligence.”

Under the executive order, all US government documents would refer to “super intelligence” instead of AI.

A seating chart showed that Palantir's Alex Karp, AMD's Lisa Su, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Google's Sundar Pichai were among those in attendance.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg defended the meeting and morally binding AI agreement when speaking with reporters.

"I think that these are good steps forward," he explained.

"The idea isn't that this is the only thing that we will ever do."

Polling poorly

Weeks ahead of crucial midterm elections, a new poll published on Tuesday bodes well for Democrats, particularly for candidates pushing for more AI regulation.

According to the Quinnipiac University survey, 73 per cent of voters oppose the building of AI data centres in their community. That is pushing more voters to Democratic candidates, who are often viewed as being more sympathetic to data centre opposition and AI regulation.

The poll indicates that 51 per cent of voters prefer to see the Democratic Party win control of the US House of Representatives, versus 39 per cent who prefer the Republican Party retaining control of that chamber.

“How concerned are voters about AI's potential to do harm? So concerned that nearly eight out of 10 favour safety over the race to dominate development of AI,” said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy.

“Voters say they would be more likely to vote for candidates who agree with that course,” he added.

Other aspects of Quinnipiac’s new poll provide little solace for the Republican Party, with voters expressing more confidence in Democrats on issues related to the economy, international conflicts, health care and government corruption.

“From the economy, to international conflicts, to AI, independent voters are siding with Democrats,” Mr Malloy said.