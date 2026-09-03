Nvidia to buy Hugging Face for nearly $13 billion in major open AI push

Nvidia will buy popular developer platform Hugging Face for $12.93 ​billion, ​betting that support for ​open AI models will drive future ⁠demand, even as its biggest customers develop their ⁠own chips to reduce reliance on the semiconductor ​giant.

Shares of the company were slightly lower after the deal on Thursday.

The chipmaker is already a major open AI player in the US, with its widely used Nemotron model and vocal support for the technology. Acquiring Hugging ⁠Face will give it direct access to a platform developers use to collaborate, ​test ⁠and share tools, potentially providing valuable ‌insight and data that could help it narrow the technology gap with top ​American and Chinese labs.

Demand for open-weight models has surged from businesses balking at the steep bill of adopting the technology, with Chinese companies, such as DeepSeek and Z.ai, emerging as crucial players with models that can match the best from the US in tasks such as generating computer code at a lower cost.

That surge has fuelled fears that some American firms could become reliant on Beijing's models even as both countries race to dominate a technology they see as crucial to their future.

“Hugging Face will remain an open platform for the entire AI ecosystem,” Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said, adding that his company's chips will not be required to build on ​or deploy through Hugging Face.

Under the deal, Nvidia will pay about $11.9 billion to Hugging Face ⁠investors, while offering an equity-based retention programme of up to $1 billion for employees who join Nvidia.

For Nvidia, ​building up ‌open source may help it cushion a demand slowdown from customers such as Meta, OpenAI ⁠and Microsoft, all of which are developing their own AI chips to cut reliance on ⁠its costly and supply-constrained processors.

Hugging Face has also been in the news recently after a hack by rogue AI agents that escaped OpenAI's testing environment. Beyond hosting AI models, it offers data sets, software libraries and cloud services used to build ​and deploy AI applications.

The New York-based start-up, which is backed by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and Amazon, was founded in 2016 by French entrepreneurs Clement Delangue, Julien Chaumond and Thomas Wolf.