UAE's Tuka Alhanai nominated to serve on UN panel for AI

Tuka Alhanai, an assistant professor of computer engineering at NYU Abu Dhabi, is among 40 experts from around the world nominated to serve on the UN's independent scientific artificial intelligence panel.

In a post on X, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres explained the significance of the group consisting of AI experts.

"The question is whether we will shape this transformation together, or allow it to shape us," Mr Guterres said on Wednesday.

"I’ve submitted for consideration of UNGA a list of 40 experts to serve on the new Independent International Scientific Panel on AI to help find common ground for co-operation based on science and solidarity."

Mr Guterres said he hoped the panel would be the world's first fully independent global scientific body working to bridge the knowledge gap of AI while assessing how the technology affects economics and societies.

The candidates were chosen after a global open call that yielded about 2,600 nominations, according to UAE state news agency Wam.

"AI is moving at the speed of light. No country can see the full picture alone,” Mr Guterres said.

According to her biography on NYU Abu Dhabi's website, Ms Alhanai received her doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It describes her as "an engineer, scientist and researcher working at the interface of human and computational machinery".

NYUAD assistant professor of computer engineering Tuka Alhanai.

Over the past decade, the UAE has strived to become an AI leader as it diversifies its economy away from hydrocarbons.

The country’s affinity for research into the technology has resulted in the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from industry leaders including Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

The UAE has also teamed up with the US to develop an AI campus, which will include 5GW of capacity for AI data centres, in Abu Dhabi.

It was also among the first countries in the world to appoint an AI minister, Omar Al Olama.