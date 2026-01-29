Oura Ring 4 Ceramic review: It's a health thing with bling

Smart rings are a niche category – their compact form attracting users who like their tech to be simple.

But they also offer a bit of bling for the health-conscious, and the latest Oura Ring 4 Ceramic is no exception.

Its Finnish manufacturer is confident that the growing wellness crowd will flock to a highly-advanced yet more stylish gadget, which is why it is doubling down on its efforts.

Oura chief executive Tom Hale told The National recently that the company is planning to expand further in the UAE and Middle East.

Here, we take a look at its most recent offering.

Snug fit

Before you get your new Oura Ring 4, you have two ways to size it: either you know your size and enter it on the order screen, or request to be sent a free sizing kit. Sizes range from 4 to 15 but, at the time of writing, 13 is out of stock on its website. There are no half sizes, so it is probably better to size down (an 8.5 would have been perfect for me).

Ceramic has been in the tech loop for a while now, notably used by Apple for iPhone and Watch protection. That durability is now available on the latest Oura Ring. Ceramic is about 7 or 8 on the Mohs scale, comparable to quartz and topaz, for hardness.

The latest version fits snugly and retains the inner indentation to help orient the ring. It is thicker and heavier than its predecessor, but this is negligible and it still feels lightweight. Still, its thickness could invite trouble: I had to get used to it catching on the steering wheel while driving.

Oura Health introduced support for multiple rings on its app. Seen above is the titanium version of the Oura Ring 4. Photo: Oura

However, ceramic brings toughness. I bumped the ring here and there, but two more serious incidents inadvertently tested its strength: once when I dropped it while trying to stow it on a shelf above my head, and the other when it got brushed off a rough wall. I expected some scratches, but there were none.

Oura says minor scratches from regular wear would be normal, and scuffs may develop if the ring comes into contact with metal object. Those scuffs are, however, “erasable”, it says. The ring is also water-resistant up to 100 metres, so wearing it in the shower should be fine.

The device comes in four new colours, but that is two less than the previous, titanium-clad Oura Ring 4 – and midnight was really the standout shade for us.

The ceramic version also costs Dh1,999, compared to its predecessor's Dh1,399, in the UAE.

Health and fitness

Oura's rings feature the usual suspects in mobile health tracking, including sleep, activity, fitness, stress, heart health, readiness and women's health. Oura, however, has what it calls Smart Sensing, which it says adapts to your finger to deliver “highly accurate, continuous data”.

That health data seems comprehensive. I have a particular obsession with sleep tracking so I enjoyed the information gleaned while snoozing.

But do not forget that health trackers are not medical devices and are only meant for reference. If you detect anything amiss, consult your doctor.

Battery life

Battery life should not be a problem, with Oura saying the device will last from five to eight days. I only need to charge it at weekends, so that seems pretty accurate. Also, that is a day more than the Samsung Galaxy Ring's maximum of seven.

A final note: Oura, on its app, has added the ability to pair multiple rings. That makes us wonder whether anyone would use multiple rings – maybe one on each hand, just for fun? But actually, you can only have one active ring at a time; the app will allow you to switch between rings, and only the data on the active ring will be collected and synced.

The verdict

The Oura Ring 4 Ceramic is very capable and fits today's tech-and-fashion dynamic. It is also a good option for people who would rather not wear a smartwatch or smartband.

It is, however, quite pricey, compared to the Galaxy Ring at Dh1,499 and the Ultrahuman Ring Air at Dh1,299.