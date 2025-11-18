WhatsApp and Instagram can stay under Meta's ownership, US court rules

A US federal judge has determined that Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is not a monopoly and will not be required to split up.

It is one of the biggest victories for Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in recent years. The closely watched court case was the closest that Meta has come to seeing its dominance threatened.

Judge Boasberg ruled that FTC failed to prove that Meta operated in a monopolistic manner. Pacer

In what became a five-year legal battle, the US Federal Trade Commission claimed that Meta unfairly boxed out and bought potential competition to maintain a monopoly and ultimately limit user choice in social media.

"Believing that the only constant in the world was change, the Greek philosopher Heraclitus posited that no man can ever step into the same river twice," wrote Judge James Boasberg, opening his decision that cleared Meta of any wrongdoing.

"In the online world of social media, the current runs fast, too … the landscape that existed only five years ago when the FTC brought this antitrust suit has changed markedly."

WhatsApp and Instagram were not created at Meta, but were bought by the company when it noticed their popularity. But Mr Boasberg said that the FTC failed to prove that the company had limited consumer choice and prove that it was a monopolistic threat to users.

The social media and technology company repeatedly made the argument during the trial that apps like TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube were popular and were therefore proof of a healthy marketplace.

The FTC's trial against Meta prompted its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to take the stand.

“Meta faces fierce competition,” a statement from the company read. “We look forward to continuing to partner with the Administration and to invest in America."

There had been some speculation that President Donald Trump would push the FTC to drop its case against Meta, but the litigation continued even after Mr Zuckerberg had a series of meetings with the White House.

It remains to be seen if the FTC will challenge Mr Boasberg's ruling.

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global institutions: BlackRock and KKR US-based BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with $5.98 trillion of assets under management as of the end of last year. The New York firm run by Larry Fink provides investment management services to institutional clients and retail investors including governments, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, banks and charitable foundations around the world, through a variety of investment vehicles. KKR & Co, or Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, is a global private equity and investment firm with around $195 billion of assets as of the end of last year. The New York-based firm, founded by Henry Kravis and George Roberts, invests in multiple alternative asset classes through direct or fund-to-fund investments with a particular focus on infrastructure, technology, healthcare, real estate and energy.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Scoreline UAE 2-1 Saudi Arabia UAE Mabkhout 21’, Khalil 59’ Saudi Al Abed (pen) 20’ Man of the match Ahmed Khalil (UAE)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

Manchester United v Liverpool Premier League, kick off 7.30pm (UAE)

A%20QUIET%20PLACE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A