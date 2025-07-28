Tesla signs $16.5bn deal with Samsung as Musk targets next-gen AI chips

Tesla has signed a $16.5 billion agreement with Samsung Electronics to source chips in a move expected to boost the South Korean tech giant's loss-making contract manufacturing business.

The electric vehicle maker's chief executive Elon Musk confirmed a deal, saying that 'the strategic importance of this is hard to overstate'.

The chips will be manufactured at Samsung's upcoming fabrication plant in Taylor, Texas, with the facility likely dedicated to producing the electric vehicle maker's next-generation AI6 chip.

Mr Musk added that Tesla would assist Samsung in improving manufacturing efficiency and plans to “walk the line personally” to accelerate progress at the fab, located near his Texas residence.

Samsung had previously announced the deal without naming the client, citing confidentiality.

However, three sources confirmed to Reuters that Tesla is the customer. The deal will run through the end of 2033.

Samsung shares jumped more than 4 per cent after the news broke, amid hopes the partnership could revive its foundry division, which Reuters reports has posted losses of more than $3.63 billion in the first half of this year.

Analysts say Samsung has struggled to keep pace with rivals like TSMC and SK Hynix in producing advanced AI chips, and the Tesla deal could help restore credibility and competitiveness to its semiconductor operations.

The agreement also signals a shift in global chip dynamics, as the US works to reduce its reliance on Taiwan and China by investing in domestic semiconductor production.

For consumers, the tie-up could accelerate the rollout of smarter, AI-powered Tesla vehicles, potentially with greater onboard computing and autonomy.

Economically, the deal strengthens both Tesla's supply chain resilience and Samsung's role in the race to power next-generation AI infrastructure.

Wider supply chains

For Gulf countries that are investing heavily in semiconductors and artificial intelligence, the move underscores the importance of establishing strategic partnerships within the global chip supply chain.

In May, the UAE and US launched the AI Acceleration Partnership, which includes plans for a 5-gigawatt AI campus in Abu Dhabi, known as Stargate UAE.

The agreement enables the UAE to obtain advanced CPUs and GPUs from US companies, which are essential for building up domestic AI infrastructure.

UAE officials said the deal as part of a trusted strategic partnership.

“The UAE welcomes President Trump's AI Action Plan and is ready to fast-track our strategic AI partnership with the US,” Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Minister of State and ambassador to the US, said last Wednesday.

He added that the UAE is “working closely with leading US companies to adopt and scale American technology in the UAE and beyond.”

ICC Awards for 2021 MEN Cricketer of the Year – Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam (Pakistan) Test Cricketer of the Year – Joe Root (England) WOMEN Cricketer of the Year – Smriti Mandhana (India) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Lizelle Lee (South Africa) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Tammy Beaumont (England)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

Liverpool v Manchester United - 3.30pm

Burnley v West Ham United - 6pm

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm

Manchester City v Stoke City - 6pm

Swansea City v Huddersfield Town - 6pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth - 6pm

Watford v Arsenal - 8.30pm Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton - 4.30pm

Southampton v Newcastle United - 7pm Monday

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion - 11pm

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

FIVE%20TRENDS%20THAT%20WILL%20SHAPE%20UAE%20BANKING %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20digitisation%20of%20financial%20services%20will%20continue%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Managing%20and%20using%20data%20effectively%20will%20become%20a%20competitive%20advantage%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Digitisation%20will%20require%20continued%20adjustment%20of%20operating%20models%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Banks%20will%20expand%20their%20role%20in%20the%20customer%20life%20through%20ecosystems%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20structure%20of%20the%20sector%20will%20change%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E666hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20at%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ1%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh1.15%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EFly%20with%20Etihad%20Airways%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20New%20York%E2%80%99s%20JFK.%20There's%2011%20flights%20a%20week%20and%20economy%20fares%20start%20at%20around%20Dh5%2C000.%3Cbr%3EStay%20at%20The%20Mark%20Hotel%20on%20the%20city%E2%80%99s%20Upper%20East%20Side.%20Overnight%20stays%20start%20from%20%241395%20per%20night.%3Cbr%3EVisit%20NYC%20Go%2C%20the%20official%20destination%20resource%20for%20New%20York%20City%20for%20all%20the%20latest%20events%2C%20activites%20and%20openings.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A