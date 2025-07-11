Tesla to launch in India with Mumbai showroom

Tesla is set to make its launch in India next week with a showroom in Mumbai.
The electric vehicle maker will celebrate its first physical location in India at a “Tesla Experience Centre” the Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15.
Tesla is also expected to begin deliveries in the country beginning next month, Bloomberg reported. Tesla customers will be able to order their Tesla vehicles next week.
Bloomberg also reported Tesla is expected to open a second showroom in New Delhi later this month.
Tesla did not immediately respond to The National's request for comment.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April, which followed a meeting between the two in Washington earlier this year.
In a tweet at the time, Mr Modi said the two discussed potential areas for collaboration, including technology and innovation.
Tesla's entry into the Indian market is the latest push Mr Musk has made into the country. In March, his Starlink secured two agreements with India's top wireless carriers Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms.
“Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity,” Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd, said in a March 11 statement.
It also comes at a critical time for the company. Last week it reported that it had delivered about 384,000 vehicles in the second quarter, a decrease of 13.5 per cent from the same time last year. It also marked the second consecutive quarterly drop.
Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association also showed that Tesla new car sales in Europe fell 27.9 per cent in May from a year earlier despite EV sales rising on the continent. It marked the fifth straight month that Tesla's European sales have fallen, with customers switching to Chinese EVs.
Shares in the company have also dropped sharply this year, down more than 18 per cent year-to-date, as its chief executive Elon Musk became a flashpoint in US politics in President Donald Trump's administration.
Tesla is due to post second-quarter earnings after market close on July 23.
