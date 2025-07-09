Samsung Unpacked: Slimmest and priciest Galaxy Z Fold7 unveiled

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a pricier top-end foldable smartphone that comes with its best camera system yet, while doubling down on its slimmer device strategy in apparent preparation for its rumoured tri-fold device.

The world's biggest mobile device manufacturer introduced the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 at its second Unpacked event for 2025, in Brooklyn, New York, with both versions now the slimmest and lightest in their respective series.

The Fold7, in particular, is noticeably slimmer than its predecessor, in addition to having a 200MP main camera sensor that puts it on a par with the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Its price in the UAE, compared to the Fold6, is up from between Dh400 ($108.91) and Dh650. The highest-end 1TB model now costs Dh9,349.

The Flip7 has a bigger 6.9-inch (175mm) display, larger than the Galaxy S25+ and also equivalent to the Ultra model. Samsung did not hike the prices of the device.

“When it comes to foldables, the intent is not just to get the slimmest phone. The intent is to get a bar [form factor] feeling that also opens [up],” Omar Saheb, regional vice president of marketing and online business at Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa, told The National.

He expects the new Galaxy Z devices to perform well in the Middle East, where Samsung enjoys “quite a high user base” for large-screen phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold “sells quite high [in the Middle East] compared to other regions”, he added.

Slim is the new in?

Samsung's move picks up from the recently introduced Galaxy S25 Edge, a slimmed-down version of the flagship Galaxy S series introduced in January that may mark a new battle in the sector – especially with rival Apple being rumoured to launch a slimmer iPhone in September.

The company leaning into slimmer devices could be a preparation for its long-rumoured tri-fold smartphone, which would be significantly thicker than even its bulkiest devices. The Huawei Mate XT, completely folded, has a depth of 12.8mm.

According to unconfirmed reports, the device, said to be called the Galaxy G Fold, could be launched later this year. Multiple leaks about the purported device surfaced in the lead-up to Unpacked. The Seoul-based company said it does not comment on speculation.

Galaxy AI improvements

Samsung's generative artificial intelligence platform, Galaxy AI, has been further optimised for the Fold7's bigger screen. However, only token improvements were added, including what Samsung says are more accurate video editing tools.

The company is banking on the new devices to help reverse its expected profit miss for the second quarter.

On Tuesday, Samsung flagged a 4.6 trillion won ($3.34 billion) operating profit for the three months ended June. That is a more than quarter below analyst expectations of about 6.2 trillion won and 56 per cent below the 10.44 trillion won it posted during the same period a year ago.

The company, in a statement, blamed the slide on the impact of US restrictions on advanced AI chips from China.

