David Reche, left, and Akeed Azmi, co-founders of the Dubai-based start-up Cercli. Photo: Cercli

How Dubai's Cercli is transforming payroll management for businesses

Generation Start-up: Company is doubling down on its efforts in the UAE and Saudi Arabia markets as businesses increasingly adopt technology

Alkesh Sharma

October 14, 2024

