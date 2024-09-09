Fitbit time zone problems plague users

Fitbit users around the world have complained that the wearable fitness trackers are suddenly changing time zones on their own. Social media users reached out to one another to see if they were alone in experiencing the issue, and quickly found that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/google-breaks-into-wearables-with-2-1-billion-fitbit-purchase-1.931929" target="_blank">Fitbit problem</a> was widespread. “Mine is four hours off, it won't update no matter what I do,” wrote a Reddit user from Trinidad and Tobago. “Same,” another user replied. “I came on here to ask for a solution. It seems everyone is facing the issue. I tried Google, unpaired Bluetooth and all, still didn't work.” It remains to be seen exactly how many Fitbit users experienced the problem, or the reason behind what appears to be a technical glitch. Some of the generic responses from Fitbit's social media accounts appear to be automated, and encourage users to sync their devices, then change to a different time zone, and then sync again before changing the devices back to the original time zones. Fitbit, one of the most popular wearable technology products in the world, was acquired by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/google-closes-2-1bn-deal-to-buy-fitbit-1.1146376" target="_blank">Alphabet-owned search giant Google</a> back in 2021. Google has not yet responded to <i>The National's</i> inquiries as to what may have caused the problem or how to fix it. Though incredibly popular, Fitbits have had occasional problems, prompting recalls and software updates. In 2022, 1.7 million <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/03/03/fitbit-recalls-17-million-smartwatches-due-to-burn-risk/" target="_blank">Fitbits were recalled</a> due to the risk of batteries overheating and burning users.