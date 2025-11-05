Trump again nominates billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead Nasa

Jared Isaacman was again nominated to lead Nasa by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, five months after his initial bid was withdrawn because of questions surrounding the billionaire's political affiliations.

Mr Isaacman, 42, a tech entrepreneur and private astronaut who has flown on several SpaceX missions, was first tapped by Mr Trump in December.

His nomination made it through the Senate commerce committee earlier this year but was abruptly withdrawn in May, due to a White House “review of prior associations”.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was appointed as interim administrator, and has been steering the agency in a more politically charged direction, focusing on exploration and industry partnerships instead of science-led missions.

Mr Trump confirmed Mr Isaacman’s nomination in a post on his Truth Social account.

“Jared’s passion for space, astronaut experience and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe and advancing the new space economy, make him ideally suited to lead Nasa into a bold new era,” he said.

Mr Isaacman will need approval from the Senate before stepping into the role.

His nomination comes with Nasa going through turbulent times. Budget cuts have led to mass layoffs and the scaling back of science programmes, and a government shutdown entered its 36th day on Wednesday.

“The support from the space-loving community has been overwhelming. I am not sure how I earned the trust of so many, but I will do everything I can to live up to those expectations,” Mr Isaacman posted on X.

His nomination has been welcomed by billionaire Elon Musk, an ally of Mr Isaacman, who has recently been feuding with Mr Duffy on social media platform X.

Mr Musk's SpaceX has Nasa contracts worth more than $4 billion worth for its Artemis missions. Mr Duffy reopened bids to other companies last month, saying SpaceX had fallen behind on its promised timelines.

Mr Musk accused Mr Duffy of “trying to kill Nasa” on X. “The person responsible for America's space programme can't have a two digit IQ,” he said.

Space policy experts see Mr Isaacman's commercial background as a strategic advantage in the new era of space exploration, where private companies are becoming more involved.

“Jared Isaacman is clearly passionate about space and not because it's cool but because he clearly understands that it offers tremendous opportunity for humanity,” Michelle Hanlon, executive director of the centre for air and space law at the University of Mississippi, told The National in an earlier interview.

She said that Mr Isaacman’s background aligns with US space policy, which is increasingly reliant on commercial services.

“It is US government policy to support and rely more upon commercial space companies and services,” Ms Hanlon said. “I think Isaacman is well-suited to assure that Nasa use commercial services efficiently, effectively and diplomatically.”

Ms Hanlon also pointed to Mr Isaacman’s efforts to increase public engagement and access to space, such as bringing a medical worker and teacher aboard his Inspiration4 mission, and using the flight to raise $200 million for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I think Isaacman uniquely offers both commercial expertise and passion,” she said.

“He has demonstrated a real desire to increase access to space and bring as many people as possible to space with him. I think that he will be terrific in building public enthusiasm for space.”

