UAE launches satellites that 'see through clouds' to give clearer view of disaster response efforts

Earth is no longer obscured by clouds for a group of new high-tech UAE satellites, whose radar have the capability to penetrate darkness for high-precision images to be captured.

A leading Emirati space technology company has launched three advanced satellites to help monitor Earth in real time, under a mission to boost disaster response efforts and track environmental changes.

The radar satellites – Foresight-3, 4 and 5 – are part of a growing constellation being developed by Abu Dhabi-based Space42. They lifted off on board a SpaceX rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

The launch moves Space42 closer to its goal of creating a full fleet of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites by 2027, with five now in orbit on the company's watch.

“Space42 plans to expand its leading position globally in this sector, creating a comprehensive Sar constellation, which is expected to be completed by 2027 to establish sovereign satellite data acquisition and processing capabilities,” Hasan Al Hosani, chief executive of Bayanat Smart Solutions at Space42, told The National in a previous interview.

The constellation uses radar technology that can take high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface in any conditions, day or night, clear skies or storms. These capabilities help in monitoring environmental changes, supporting disaster-response teams and urban planning, and in general Earth observation.

The new satellites were built by Finnish radar-imaging company Iceye, then tested and integrated at Space42’s assembly, integration and testing plant in Abu Dhabi before being sent to Florida for the launch.

'Seeing' through clouds and darkness

Unlike traditional optical satellites that depend on sunlight and clear weather, radar spacecraft send out radio pulses that bounce off the ground. This allows them to “see” through clouds and collect images in complete darkness.

Each of the new Foresight satellites can capture images at 25cm resolution, sharp enough to detect the tiniest of changes on the ground such as soil movement, flooding, or subtle shifts in buildings and roads.

Their data feeds directly into Space42’s AI-driven analytics platform, GIQ, which processes imagery from hundreds of satellites to provide what the company calls “decision-grade intelligence”.

The system can flag changes almost in real time, helping governments, infrastructure operators and industries make faster, more informed decisions.

The technology was used during the UAE’s record flooding in 2024 and in Turkey the previous year, when radar imagery confirmed the safety of the Ataturk Dam after a major earthquake while other monitoring systems were offline.

The UAE’s first radar satellite, Foresight-1, was launched in 2024, followed by Foresight-2 in January this year.

The latest trio brings the programme to its halfway point, with two more satellites expected to complete the constellation by 2027.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai also operates a 220kg SAR satellite, called Etihad-Sat, which blasted off into space in March. SAR technology was developed for military and scientific use in the 1950s. The first Sar satellite, Nasa's Seasat, took off in 1978.

It is now more in demand than ever, thanks to advances such as artificial intelligence-driven data analysis. Increasing climate challenges have also made the technology an important tool for disaster response and environmental monitoring.

More countries and private companies are investing in SAR, recognising its ability to provide uninterrupted, high-precision Earth observation. Reports suggest the value of the global SAR market could grow from its current $5.8 billion to $9.8 billion by 2030.

