NYU Abu Dhabi study uncovers how life can survive on Mars

Life may be able to survive beneath the surface of Mars and other planets because of energy generated by cosmic rays, researchers from the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have found.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Astrobiology on July 28, suggests that future missions looking for microscopic life may need to dig deeper into the surface.

Dr Dimitra Atri, principal investigator at NYUAD’s Centre for Astrophysics and Space Science and lead author of the study, told The National that underground regions where cosmic radiation can trigger chemical reactions may be more promising, instead of surface environments warmed by sunlight.

“For decades, most of our ideas about where life might thrive beyond Earth have revolved around sunlight or heat from a planet’s interior,” he said.

“But there are places in our solar system, like Mars, Europa (one of Jupiter’s moons), and Enceladus (a moon of Saturn) where there just isn’t enough sunlight or geothermal heat. It made me ask: could there be another way for life to get energy in these dark, cold places?”

How the study worked

The study explores how high-energy particles from space, known as cosmic rays, can penetrate below the surface of planetary bodies with thin or no atmospheres, such as Mars and the icy moons. When cosmic rays interact with underground water or ice, they can break apart water molecules in a process called radiolysis, producing energy-rich compounds like hydrogen.

“We have learnt from Earth that some microbes deep underground, cut off from sunlight, can survive using energy from the natural breakdown of radioactive minerals in rocks,” said Dr Atri.

“This process, called radiolysis, splits water molecules and produces chemicals like hydrogen gas, which some bacteria can use. It is not just theory, this is something we have observed in places like deep South African gold mines.”

Dr Dimitra Atri, astrophysicist at the New York University Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How does the study change our understanding?

For decades, habitability was thought to be limited to planets within the "Goldilocks Zone", the region around a star where temperatures are just right for liquid water to exist on the surface.

But this new study introduces a different concept: the Radiolytic Habitable Zone (RHZ), an underground region where cosmic rays could generate enough energy to support microbial life without being too damaging. It suggests that life may also thrive in cold, sunless environments deep beneath the surface.

“The big idea was … could cosmic ray-induced radiolysis carve out a 'habitable zone' beneath the surfaces of these worlds, providing a steady and reliable energy source for microbes?” said Dr Atri.

The research focused on Mars, Europa and Enceladus, which are all known to have ice or possible liquid water under their surfaces. The computer simulations showed that Enceladus had the most potential to support life in this way, followed by Mars and then Europa.

Dr Atri said this work should influence how scientists design future space missions and where they target their life-detection instruments.

“If we take radiolysis seriously, we need to design missions that can drill or sense a few metres below the surface, not just scratch the top layer,” he said. “Instruments would need to look for chemical signatures of radiolysis, like certain gases or organic molecules linked to microbial life powered by this process.

“It also means focusing on places with thinner ice or rock where cosmic rays can penetrate and water might be present, say, fissures on Enceladus, cracks in Europa's ice, or subsurface layers on Mars.” He said that if mission planners ignore the effects of cosmic rays and radiolysis, they “could miss the promising habitats in the solar system”.

Nasa's Perseverance rover collected rock samples from an ancient river delta in the Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain. Photo: Nasa

How will the findings shape future missions?

Most Mars missions so far have focused on the surface, but newer ones are looking to dig deeper for signs of underground life. The European Space Agency’s Rosalind Franklin rover, now set to launch in 2028 after multiple delays, will carry a drill that can dig two metres below the surface to search for signs of life.

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has been collecting soil and rock samples from the Jezero Crater on Mars since 2021, although it drills only shallow depths. The study is also interesting because cosmic rays are typically seen as harmful, especially for humans, but this research argues that high-energy particles could be a source of energy for life underground.

“Cosmic rays are definitely a double-edged sword. They damage DNA, disrupt cell function, and, at the surface, are a big problem for both life and future astronauts,” said Dr Atri. “That’s why Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere are so important, they shield us from most of this radiation.

“But when cosmic rays hit water or ice underground, they trigger radiolysis, breaking apart water molecules and producing energy-rich compounds that some microbes could use. So, while life on the exposed surface would be at risk, microbes just the right distance below, shielded from the worst of the radiation but still close enough to get radiolysis by-products, could actually benefit.”

What is Reform? Reform is a right-wing, populist party led by Nigel Farage, a former MEP who won a seat in the House of Commons last year at his eighth attempt and a prominent figure in the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union. It was founded in 2018 and originally called the Brexit Party. Many of its members previously belonged to UKIP or the mainstream Conservatives. After Brexit took place, the party focused on the reformation of British democracy. Former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson became its first MP after defecting in March 2024. The party gained support from Elon Musk, and had hoped the tech billionaire would make a £100m donation. However, Mr Musk changed his mind and called for Mr Farage to step down as leader in a row involving the US tycoon's support for far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson who is in prison for contempt of court.

KEY%20DATES%20IN%20AMAZON'S%20HISTORY %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%205%2C%201994%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jeff%20Bezos%20founds%20Cadabra%20Inc%2C%20which%20would%20later%20be%20renamed%20to%20Amazon.com%2C%20because%20his%20lawyer%20misheard%20the%20name%20as%20'cadaver'.%20In%20its%20earliest%20days%2C%20the%20bookstore%20operated%20out%20of%20a%20rented%20garage%20in%20Bellevue%2C%20Washington%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%2016%2C%201995%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20formally%20opens%20as%20an%20online%20bookseller.%20%3Cem%3EFluid%20Concepts%20and%20Creative%20Analogies%3A%20Computer%20Models%20of%20the%20Fundamental%20Mechanisms%20of%20Thought%3C%2Fem%3E%20becomes%20the%20first%20item%20sold%20on%20Amazon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1997%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20goes%20public%20at%20%2418%20a%20share%2C%20which%20has%20grown%20about%201%2C000%20per%20cent%20at%20present.%20Its%20highest%20closing%20price%20was%20%24197.85%20on%20June%2027%2C%202024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1998%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20IMDb%2C%20its%20first%20major%20acquisition.%20It%20also%20starts%20selling%20CDs%20and%20DVDs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2000%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Marketplace%20opens%2C%20allowing%20people%20to%20sell%20items%20on%20the%20website%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2002%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20forms%20what%20would%20become%20Amazon%20Web%20Services%2C%20opening%20the%20Amazon.com%20platform%20to%20all%20developers.%20The%20cloud%20unit%20would%20follow%20in%202006%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2003%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20turns%20in%20an%20annual%20profit%20of%20%2475%20million%2C%20the%20first%20time%20it%20ended%20a%20year%20in%20the%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2005%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Prime%20is%20introduced%2C%20its%20first-ever%20subscription%20service%20that%20offered%20US%20customers%20free%20two-day%20shipping%20for%20%2479%20a%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2006%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Unbox%20is%20unveiled%2C%20the%20company's%20video%20service%20that%20would%20later%20morph%20into%20Amazon%20Instant%20Video%20and%2C%20ultimately%2C%20Amazon%20Video%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2007%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20first%20hardware%20product%2C%20the%20Kindle%20e-reader%2C%20is%20introduced%3B%20the%20Fire%20TV%20and%20Fire%20Phone%20would%20come%20in%202014.%20Grocery%20service%20Amazon%20Fresh%20is%20also%20started%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2009%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20introduces%20Amazon%20Basics%2C%20its%20in-house%20label%20for%20a%20variety%20of%20products%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2010%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20foundations%20for%20Amazon%20Studios%20were%20laid.%20Its%20first%20original%20streaming%20content%20debuted%20in%202013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2011%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Appstore%20for%20Google's%20Android%20is%20launched.%20It%20is%20still%20unavailable%20on%20Apple's%20iOS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2014%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Echo%20is%20launched%2C%20a%20speaker%20that%20acts%20as%20a%20personal%20digital%20assistant%20powered%20by%20Alexa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2017%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20Whole%20Foods%20for%20%2413.7%20billion%2C%20its%20biggest%20acquisition%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2018%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20market%20cap%20briefly%20crosses%20the%20%241%20trillion%20mark%2C%20making%20it%2C%20at%20the%20time%2C%20only%20the%20third%20company%20to%20achieve%20that%20milestone%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

How it works A $10 hand-powered LED light and battery bank Device is operated by hand cranking it at any time during the day or night The charge is stored inside a battery The ratio is that for every minute you crank, it provides 10 minutes light on the brightest mode A full hand wound charge is of 16.5minutes This gives 1.1 hours of light on high mode or 2.5 hours of light on low mode When more light is needed, it can be recharged by winding again The larger version costs between $18-20 and generates more than 15 hours of light with a 45-minute charge No limit on how many times you can charge

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic