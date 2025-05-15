A SpaceX Starship spacecraft lifts off from Starbase's launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, in March. AFP
Future

Space

Success of Elon Musk’s Starship ‘more important than ever’ as Nasa faces budget cuts

SpaceX rocket may become backbone of US space efforts as funding for key Nasa projects at risk

Sarwat Nasir
May 15, 2025