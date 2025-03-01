AI, 4G and hopping rovers: The technology powering the latest rush of Moon landing attempts

Two American companies are preparing to land their vehicles on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/03/26/odysseus-moon-lander-historic-mission-ends-as-spacecraft-fails-to-call-home/" target="_blank">Moon</a> in early March, vying to become the next privately led missions to successfully touch down on the lunar surface. The first attempt is scheduled for March 2, at 12.34pm UAE time, by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1, which is set to deliver <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/23/nasa-tech-odysseus-moon-landing/" target="_blank">scientific</a> instruments that will analyse lunar regolith, or soil, and a basaltic plain on the Moon called Mare Crisium. Days later, on March 6, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2024/02/23/moon-landing-nasa-odysseus/" target="_blank">Intuitive Machines</a>' IM-2 Athena lander will target the lunar south pole, carrying technologies such as Nokia’s 4G cellular network system that will test high-speed data transfer and reliable connectivity for robotic and future human missions. Amar Vora, head of space at consultancy company Serco Middle East, told <i>The National</i> that setting up a 4D network on the Moon is crucial to building a permanent human base on the surface. “It enables high-speed data transfer, near real-time remote operations and continuous coverage for landers and astronauts, even in rugged terrain,” he said. “This network is not just about better communications - it lays the foundation for a future lunar economy, supporting everything from exploration to eventual industrial activities, such as mining, manufacturing and beyond.” During the Apollo missions, communication relied on analogue radio technology, which had limitations such as static and signal degradation. Astronauts and mission control often faced interruptions and delays, making real-time updates and co-ordination difficult, particularly during critical moments like the Moon landing. One of the most notable “loss of signal” moments occurred during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. After an oxygen tank exploded aboard the spacecraft, Nasa temporarily lost telemetry data from the crew, leading to a period of uncertainty before contact was re-established. While the communication loss was brief, it added to the tension of the life-threatening situation. Sarath Raj, project director of the Satellite Ground Station at Amity University Dubai, said that the network would benefit Nasa’s Artemis, a programme that aims to return humans to the Moon. “Even more profound is that this lunar network allows for deep space explorations," he said. "Much in the same way the internet transformed Earth’s industries, a reliable network on the Moon opens doors for scientific research, resources and revolutionary business opportunities away from the planet." The Athena lander will also deploy the “hopping” Grace rover, which will explore water ice in permanently shadowed craters. Called Micro-Nova, the small robotic vehicle will explore hard-to-reach areas on the Moon. Instead of using wheels, it has been designed to "hop" across the lunar surface so that it can travel rough terrain. Mr Vora said it was important to search for resources on the Moon that astronauts can use instead of relying entirely on supplies transported from Earth, which adds significant cost and logistical challenges to space missions. “The real game-changer is in-situ resource utilisation - extracting water for fuel and using lunar regolith for construction could drastically reduce reliance on Earth, making a permanent, sustainable presence on the Moon viable,” he said. Intuitive Machines managed to land on the Moon when it placed its IM-1 Odysseus lander on the surface last year. Several unsuccessful attempts by other companies were made prior to this, including by Israel's SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries in 2019, Japan’s ispace in 2023 and US-based Astrobotic last year. Landing on the Moon is not easy due to the lack of an atmosphere, unpredictable surface conditions and communication delays. Both Firefly Aerospace and Intuitive Machines are relying on AI-powered systems capable of identifying safe landing sites and adjusting trajectories autonomously to safely touch down on the surface. The Blue Ghost lander is equipped with hazard detection sensors and real-time mapping technology, allowing it to select a secure landing site on arrival. “AI-powered navigation and precision landing systems are game-changers for lunar missions,” said Mr Vora. “These technologies enable landers to adjust and adapt mid-descent, avoiding obstacles and can ensure pinpoint accuracy. Compared to past attempts, these technologies significantly reduce risk, improving mission success rates.” Both of these companies are contracted by Nasa as part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services programme, which hires companies to send science and technology payloads to the lunar surface. A third landing attempt will be made by the Japanese company ispace in April, with its Hakuto-R Mission 2 vehicle. Its maiden attempt in 2023 failed when a software glitch caused it to crash on the surface. It was carrying international payloads, including the UAE’s first rover, Rashid.