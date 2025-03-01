Private companies and state-owned organisations are increasingly looking to explore the Moon. Photo: Nasa
AI, 4G and hopping rovers: The technology powering the latest rush of Moon landing attempts

Experts say setting up a 4D lunar network is crucial to building a permanent human base on the surface

Sarwat Nasir
March 01, 2025