An artist's impression of the Europa Clipper. The probe's mission could begin this week but it is hostage to the earthly force of a hurricane over its Florida launch site. Photo: Nasa
An artist's impression of the Europa Clipper. The probe's mission could begin this week but it is hostage to the earthly force of a hurricane over its Florida launch site. Photo: Nasa

Future

Space

Nasa probe aims to explore icy ocean of Jupiter's moon in search of life

Craft sent to investigate secrets beneath surface of Jupiter's fourth-largest moon

Sarwat Nasir
Sarwat Nasir

October 10, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat