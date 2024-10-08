Hurricane Milton tracker: Category 4 storm heading towards central Florida

Hurricane Milton could become a once-in-a-century storm for central <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/florida" target="_blank">Florida</a>, less than two weeks after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/02/biden-and-harris-view-devastating-hurricane-helene-damage/" target="_blank">Hurricane Helene</a> tore a destructive path through the south-eastern US. The hurricane is a Category 4 storm with 240kph winds spinning off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mexico" target="_blank">Mexico</a>'s Yucatan peninsula. It is continuing to strengthen, gathering energy from the Gulf of Mexico's extremely warm waters. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> called Milton a potentially devastating storm that could be one of the worst to hit Florida in 100 years, and urged anyone under an evacuation order to “evacuate now, now, now”. “It’s a matter of life and death,” he said. Mr Biden said he had spoken with Florida Governor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/01/21/ron-desantis-drops-out-of-us-presidential-race-and-endorses-trump/" target="_blank">Ron DeSantis</a>, offering him his personal phone number for continued contact. Milton is expected to cross the US state of Florida from the west, with the impact centred on Tampa Bay, where more than 3.3 million people live. Most of Florida's west coast is under a hurricane or tropical storm warning, and parts of the state's east coast are now also under hurricane warnings as Milton is expected to remain fairly strong. Eleven Florida counties around Tampa Bay are under mandatory evacuation orders, affecting about 5.9 million people, AP reported. Residents have expressed concerns about being stranded on motorways due to traffic and petrol shortages – but Mr DeSantis and state police said there would be enough fuel for people leaving in their vehicles. “You do not have to get on the interstate and go far away,” Mr DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. “You can evacuate tens of miles. You do not have to evacuate hundreds of miles away. You do have options.” The National Hurricane Centre said: “Today is the last full day for Florida residents to get their families and homes ready and evacuate if told to do so." Air Force Reserve hurricane hunters reported that Milton's intensity has strengthened. The state's busiest airport, Orlando International, is closing on Wednesday morning. Tampa International Airport has already closed, and four other are cancelling or closing down operations overnight. Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor told CNN on Tuesday evening that the storm is “literally catastrophic” and people who “choose to stay” are “going to die”. She quoted forecasts of a storm surge of three to 3.6 metres, saying it is “not survivable”. The area has not been hit directly by a major hurricane since 1921. Florida and other southern US states are still reeling from Hurricane Helene, which killed at least 230 people on its path from Florida to the Appalachian Mountains. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it was focused on removing debris from Helene before Milton's arrival. Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> said that the storm was predicted to be “historic in terms of how serious and devastating it will be”. The storm is already historic, becoming on Monday the third most rapidly intensifying Atlantic storm in history, when it grew from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in less than a day. It has since downgraded to a less intense but still extremely dangerous Category 4. Milton's power surge is part of a worrying trend, scientists told Reuters, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/02/california-wildfires-extreme-weather-climate-change-uae/" target="_blank">climate change</a> propelling powerful storms. Weeks before Milton formed, Gulf temperatures reached their warmest level on record for mid-September. “Watching Milton's strengthening unfold in real time yesterday was still staggering,” Andra Garner of Rowan University in New Jersey told Reuters.